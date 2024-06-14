Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells $1,004,664.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RadNet Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDNT

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in RadNet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.