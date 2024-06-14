Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells $1,004,664.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RadNet Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ RDNT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in RadNet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
