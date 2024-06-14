Insider Selling: Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 2,852 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.73), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($87,633.72).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.09) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,470.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.02. Severn Trent PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,761 ($35.16). The firm has a market cap of £7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,941.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 22,941.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.67) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

