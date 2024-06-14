Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Financial Contrast

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -158.18% -108.21% OrthoPediatrics -13.58% -5.12% -4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.96%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $148.73 million 4.96 -$20.97 million ($0.96) -32.25

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.