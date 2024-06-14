Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $1,333,570.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.73. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.