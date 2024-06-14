Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.03. 14,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,179,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 249.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 421.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.