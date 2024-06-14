Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $49.14. 14,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 33,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

