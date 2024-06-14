IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 3.55% of IO Biotech worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth about $3,029,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $803,746.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,429,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,927.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ IOBT remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,544. IO Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

(Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.