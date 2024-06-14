JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of ONL opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.07.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
