JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of ONL opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 157,366 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

