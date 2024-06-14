John T. Treace Buys 45,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. Truist Financial lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

