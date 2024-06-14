Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

