KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

ADC opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

