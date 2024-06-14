Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.69 on Friday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

