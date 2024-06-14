LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.
LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.
