Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.