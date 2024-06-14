Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $4.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LCID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.