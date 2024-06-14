Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

