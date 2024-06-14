Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

