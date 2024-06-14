Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
MBWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lowered Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.
Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
