Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director George J. Wolf, Jr. Buys 1,183 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCB opened at $40.36 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth $245,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

