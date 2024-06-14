MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE MFA opened at $10.81 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.06 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,750.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $244,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

