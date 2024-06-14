MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

MFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.