Mizuho Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Chewy Stock Up 3.7 %

CHWY stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 128,525 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

