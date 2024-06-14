Morgan Stanley Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $125.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

