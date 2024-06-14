Morgan Stanley Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $255.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.69.

Shares of PGR opened at $203.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 28.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

