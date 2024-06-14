MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €67.45 ($72.53) and last traded at €67.60 ($72.69). Approximately 14,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.00 ($73.12).

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.18, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.60.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

