National Bankshares Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$84.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.00.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.14.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

