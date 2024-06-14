Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Confluent Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,636 shares of company stock worth $18,176,366. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.