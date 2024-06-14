Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $653.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.