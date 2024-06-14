Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGNE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Neurogene Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurogene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

