NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

