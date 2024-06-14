Node AI Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $68.62 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,630,108.63625574 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.75737286 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,461,525.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

