Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

