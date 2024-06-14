Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 2.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$70.25 and last traded at C$70.43. 920,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,218,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 127.47%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
