NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

