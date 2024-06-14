Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Oceanic Wind Energy Stock Down 6.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Oceanic Wind Energy
Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.
