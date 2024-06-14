Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Up 1.2%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.70 ($0.94). 794,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,182,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.80 ($0.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £416.35 million, a PE ratio of 3,685.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

