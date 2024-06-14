Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCS. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCS

Oculis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Research analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.