Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

OPOF stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 627,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $411,454. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

