Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

ORCL opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

