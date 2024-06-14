Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Shares of OMG opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Oxford Metrics has a one year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.62. The stock has a market cap of £130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,487.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

