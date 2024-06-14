Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMG
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Metrics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.