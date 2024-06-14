Patrick Michael Nieri Acquires 144,829 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri bought 144,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $724,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Homes Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Patrick Michael Nieri bought 133,320 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,600.00.

United Homes Group Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of UHG stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.