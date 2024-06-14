PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.54 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

