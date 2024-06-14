Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

