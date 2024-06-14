Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

