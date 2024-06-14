Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Perion Network Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perion Network by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

