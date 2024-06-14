Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.03. 13,039,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,670 shares of company stock worth $182,751,808 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.