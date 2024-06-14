Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AME traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.97. 811,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,319. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.