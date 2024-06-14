Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 7,922,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

