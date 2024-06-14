Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 816 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,751,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 39,367,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,062,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.