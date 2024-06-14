Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,722,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.24. The stock had a trading volume of 860,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,239. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

