Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

